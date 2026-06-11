Ammy Virk Comes Out in Support of Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Row, Says Excel Entertainment Had Previously ‘Ignored Him’

Bollywood is abuzz with the escalating controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's reported exit from the highly anticipated film Don 3, and now, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk has thrown his weight behind Singh, sharply criticising the producers for their perceived 'double standards' in the ongoing dispute. Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump During Visit to New Bandra Home With Husband Ranveer Singh (See Pics).

Virk's remarks come after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on May 25, 2026, following a complaint from Don 3 producers Excel Entertainment. This directive, which some initially termed a 'ban', was subsequently withdrawn on June 3, 2026, after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to FWICE.

Ammy Virk Backs Ranveer Singh Amid ‘Don 3’ Controversy

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Ammy Virk, who previously shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's critically acclaimed 83 (2021), expressed his firm support for Singh. Virk questioned the timing of Excel Entertainment's demand for compensation, suggesting they had overlooked Singh during a period of box office struggles.

"I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back," Virk stated. He further emphasised his belief that Ranveer Singh should not repay the substantial sum being demanded. "They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of INR 2-4 crores, take that and move on. Who is going to give Rs 45 crores?" Virk added, also downplaying the efficacy of legal action, noting such cases often "go on for 20 years" without significant resolution.

Virk also spoke of Ranveer Singh's dedication to his work, recalling a message from Singh after the trailer for the first Dhurandhar film dropped. "He told me that I have invested everything in this film," Virk shared. He attributed the Dhurandhar franchise's resounding success, in part, to the good fortune brought by Ranveer and Deepika Padukone's daughter, Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024.

The Don 3 Casting Controversy Explained

The Don 3 controversy gained significant traction after reports surfaced that Ranveer Singh had exited the project mere weeks before its scheduled commencement. Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, reportedly sought INR 40-45 crore in damages, citing pre-production losses.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh on May 25, 2026, following a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar in April 2026. This directive, which some initially termed a 'ban', meant that FWICE members were asked not to work with the actor until the dispute was resolved. However, a FWICE chief adviser later clarified that the organisation cannot officially ban any actor and called the directive "unlawful," and it was formally withdrawn on June 3, 2026.

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, stating that professional discussions and personal equations are "best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect."

Watch Ammy Virk's Interview With Connect Cine:

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Projects

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film slate features an intense lineup of high-octane action and experimental thrillers. Shifting gears into uncharted territory, Ranveer will also star in Pralay, a massive post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. Budgeted at INR 300 crore, the project is a joint production venture between Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer's own Ma Kasam Films, co-starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, with filming expected to commence around May-June 2026.

Sources indicate that the public perception has largely shifted in favour of Ranveer Singh, especially after the monumental success of his Dhurandhar franchise, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026, and earned over INR 3,200 crore worldwide.

Ammy Virk, born on May 11, 1992, is 34 years old and continues his active career with several upcoming projects, including Chardikala (May 29, 2026) and Bambukat 2 (February 20, 2026). Why Did Poonam Dhillon Laud Ranveer Singh’s Professionalism Amid the ‘Don 3’ Row?.

The industry watches closely as the Don 3 dispute unfolds, with Virk's vocal support adding another layer to the complex narrative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Connect Cine), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).