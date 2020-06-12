It was just two days ago when reports of Malaika Arora’s building being sealed hit the internet. The model-actress’ building was sealed after a resident was tested positive for COVID-19. As per latest reports, Amrita Arora’s (Malaika’s sister) father-in-law has been tested positive for COVID-19. But Amrita has also revealed that her father-in-law has been recovered and is in good health. Malaika Arora's Building in Bandra Gets Sealed After a Resident Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Talking about husband Shakeel Ladak’s father’s health, Amrita Arora was quoted as saying, “Yes, he has recovered and is healthy. Thank you,” reports Republic World. The report also mentions that Amrita’s father-in-law live in the same building where Malaika Arora also resides. It was on June 8 when Malaika’s building Tuscany in Bandra, Mumbai, was sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. Arjun Bijlani’s Building Sealed After a Resident Tested Positive For COVID-19.

Regarding Malaika Arora, she has been quarantining with her son Arhaan. Malaika been active on social media and during the lockdown phase, she has often urged all her followers to follow the instructions issued by the authorities and stay safe. Mumbai has become of the worst hit cities in the country and the number of rising cases has left everyone panicked. India has become the fourth worst hit nation in the world. There are almost three lakh coronavirus cases and in Maharashtra the cases are nearing the 1 lakh mark. Besides Maharashtra, the other worst hit states include Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

