Budding star and happening star kid Ananya Panday started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films. She considers finding a fan-base in such a short time is motivational rather than a matter of pressure. "One of the interesting parts about expectation and pressure is these things motivate me. I have a lot of gratitude for that because it is just the beginning of my career, I am just a few films old and I have managed to build a fan following. Ananya Panday Celebrates 22nd Birthday on Sets of Shakun Batra’s Next

When I go to public events they come up to me and ask me to say a dialogue or ask for a selfie. I just love all of that! They expect to deliver my best and nothing could be more motivating than that!" Ananya told IANS. "I chose to become an actor, so I am living my dream. For an actor, we always need audience, and when we have the support from them, what else do we need?" smiled the actress, who was launched by Karan Johar last year opposite Tiger Shroff in "Student Of The Year 2". Ananya Panday is Championing the Art of Dressing Sexy and Being Seductive (View Pics)

Since then, actor Chunky Pandey's 22-years-old daughter has been on a dream run. In about a year and half since her debut release, Ananya has already had two more releases -- "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, and the digitally-released "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also appeared in several ad-films, and worked with Anurag Kashyap is one of them. In her own words, there are many exciting projects lined up for her, too.

"I am very excited that there is a variety of projects in my pipeline. On one hand, I am doing Shakun (Batra)'s next with Deepika (Padukone) and Siddhant (Chaturvedi) and our Goa schedule was so much fun! I am so looking forward to that (film) because I love both of my co-stars. I am also doing Puri Jagannadh sir's directorial with Vijay Deverakonda and that is a different world altogether," she said.

"I am so excited about the variety I am getting! (I) cannot wait to share everything with my fans!" laughed Ananya. With so much already happening in her fledgling career, what would be her dream role? "I want to try something in hardcore action now!" she replied.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).