Ananya Panday On Her Infamous Take On Nepotism: 'I Didn’t Articulate What I Wanted To Say Better'

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's internet's darling. Well, sort of. The actress has now come clean about the fact that she was not articulate enough on Rajeev Masand's roundtable which led a torrent of memes and trolling her way. Siddhant Chaturvedi's jibe on nepotism did not help her either. In a new interview with Bombay Times, Ananya has admitted, "I have inherited thick skin from him. I won’t lie, it does hurt sometimes because I didn’t articulate what I wanted to say better. I try to be mindful when putting a point across now for people to understand."

In January 2020, during a panel, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying: "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, co-star of one of her upcoming films said, "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

Later, Siddhant had clarified that it was not meant to be a sneering remark but ended up looking like one. "It was a topic of nepotism and I was the last one to speak. It so happened that she spoke before me," he said.

"And I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start point and endpoint of the struggle. I guess, the internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that," he added.

Siddhant and Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled project with Deepika Padukone.