Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Childhood Pictures With Birthday Girl Suhana Khan, Says 'Always Got Your Back'! (View Pics)

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrates her birthday on May 21 and as she turns 20, wishes have been flowing in for online. While fans and well-wishers decided to post sweet messages for Suhana, it is her bestie Ananya Panday who has been sharing some of the cutest pictures of the birthday gal. The duo are known to be extremely close. Ananya took to Instagram last night to share a special message for her BFF as she wrote, "the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever." Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Not just this, Ananya later took to Instagram to share some childhood pictures of the birthday girl and we have to say there are too adorable to miss. In one of the pictures, Ananya is seen holding little Suhana on her back. Another picture shows Suhana looking at Ananya with a loving gaze and sharing the same, Ananya wrote, "Suhana has always been in love with me."These pictures are certainly proof that Suhana and Ananya have been inseparable since childhood. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Check Out Ananya Panday's Post For Suhana Khan Here:

Here's Another Picture of the Duo Together:

With coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a standstill and most parts of the country still being under lockdown, it looks like Suhana Khan will have a quiet birthday bash at home.