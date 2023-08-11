Animal is the upcoming gangster drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the expectations from this flick are sky-rocketing. RK’s rugged look and his physical transformation for Animal movie have already left fans excited. And when the makers had dropped the pre-teaser video, netizens went gaga over it. It showcased Ranbir single-handedly fighting against the masked men with an axe. Although the actor’s face wasn’t clearly revealed, it showcased his revengeful avatar. Fans hailed the bloody fight scene. But right now, a video has surfaced online that makes one wonder if this Animal pre-teaser was copied from Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam film Nayakan. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Pre-Teaser: Twitterati Calls RK the ‘Beast’ After Watching Him Axe Masked Men in This Glimpse From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

The 2010 released film Nayakan stars Indrajith Sukumaran as Varadanunni. A video from the film’s climax scene has been shared by a Reddit user showing the similarities between Animal pre-teaser video and this scene from Nayakan. It shows Varadanunni, the Kathakali artist, fighting against masked men and he too swings axe at them. The caption of this video clip reads, “vanga next inspired from Malayalam movie.” Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Confirms Ranbir Kapoor’s Bloody Fight Scene in ‘Pre-Teaser’ Will Be Part of the Film (Watch Video).

Watch Animal Pre-Teaser Video Below:

Check Out The Video Clip From Nayakan:

After watching both the videos, what do you have to say? Is Animal pre-teaser copied or inspired by Nayakan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below about the upcoming Hindi film that is slated to be released in theatres on December 1.

