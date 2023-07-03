Animal is the upcoming film written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The makers have confirmed that this gangster drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri has been postponed and it will now arrive in theatres on December 1. The film was initially scheduled to be released on August 11, however, it has been pushed for the end of this year. The filmmaker dropped a video and explained that they want to offer the audience the best ‘quality’ and hence the reason behind this postponement. Although this piece of update from the makers may have disappointed some, but here’s another important update from the director. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor–Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Postponed to December 1; Sandeep Reddy Vanga Explains the Reason Behind the Delay (Watch Video).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has shared that Ranbir Kapoor’s bloody fight scene in the ‘pre-teaser’ will be a part of the film. In the video message he thanked fans for appreciating the pre-teaser of Animal in which RK is seen putting up a ‘bloody’ one man show against a group of masked men. The director said, the ‘pre-teaser will be in the film, it is a cut-out of the film episode’. Animal Pre-Teaser: Makers Drop Ranbir Kapoor’s Never-Before-Seen Avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film and It Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Animal is produced under the banners of T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios. The film will be released in Hindi language along with its dubbed versions that include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the world of entertainment and other current affairs.

