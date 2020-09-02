Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems like a bad dream and it has certainly been difficult for his fans, friends and colleagues to deal with it. We have been seeing the actor's fans posting old videos and pictures of the actor and recently, Ankita Lokhande shared an old video of the late actor from their vacation together and it's heartbreaking. The video shows us Sushant Singh Rajput's adventurous side as he was seen doing paragliding in it. The video shows and excited Sushant taking a flight into the sky while Ankita cheers for him in the background. Ankita Lokhande Is All Things Charming in Her Traditional Six Yards (View Pics).

Ankita Lokhande's friend who had originally posted the video on Instagram wrote an emotional note remembering the actor. Sharing the same, Ankita wrote, "How beautifully expressed and written nats adi thanku so much for the memories #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans." While the video doesn't show Ankita, she can be hear lovingly cheering for her then-boyfriend Sushant. Mentioning the same, Natasha Sharma who originally shared the video wrote, "@lokhandeankita your voice pierced through my heart."Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check Out Ankita Lokhande's Post Here:

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been going through its fair share of twists and turns. As of now, CBI has been investigating the death case whereas Enforcement Directorate has been looking into the money laundering case. Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau was also involved to look into a drug angle for the case.

