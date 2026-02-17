Anubhav Sinha Hails Shah Rukh Khan’s Impact on Bollywood: Director Credits SRK for Bringing Chivalry to the Mainstream Ahead of ‘Assi’ Release

In a recent reflection on the transformative power of cinema, acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha lauded superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his pivotal role in reshaping societal conduct through his on-screen and off-screen persona. Sinha, known for socially conscious films like Mulk and Thappad, argued that Khan is "single-handedly responsible" for introducing a specific brand of chivalry to the Indian film industry. Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Bajpayee to Collaborate After 25 Years For a Project and We Can't-Wait For Further Announcement.

Anubhav Sinha Praises Shah Rukh Khan

The director’s comments come ahead of the release of his next major project, Assi, a courtroom thriller centered on a rape survivor’s quest for justice. In a sit-down with Hindustan Times, Sinha used Khan as a prime example of how actors can inspire gradual but significant behavioural shifts in society.

Anubhav Sinha Credits SRK for Redefining On-Screen Chivalry

Sinha observed that before Khan’s rise to superstardom, the portrayal of male leads lacked a certain refined courtesy toward women. He noted that Khan’s consistent habit of assisting his female co-stars whether by holding a hand or opening a door eventually set a new industry standard. “Before Shah Rukh Khan became the star that he is, I never saw a hero run down the steps to give the lady a hand to climb up,” Sinha said. “That is such aspirational conduct that now, you see it very often. Now, that’s a change. People are opening doors for women. Shah Rukh Khan is single-handedly responsible for this chivalry.” Srikanth: Anubhav Sinha Showers Praise on Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F’s Biographical Film, Calls It ‘Inspiring’.

SRK’s Credit Pledge Marked Gender Shift in Bollywood

Beyond physical gestures, Sinha highlighted Khan’s 2013 pledge to list the names of female leads above his own in film credits. Beginning with Chennai Express, this practice became a staple for Red Chillies Entertainment productions. The filmmaker argued that these actions, while appearing small, contribute to a broader "mindset change" regarding gender equality in a male-dominated fraternity. “Change is not that difficult an entity,” Sinha added. “Keep doing the right things. Change happens in so many ways.” Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

About Upcoming Film 'Assi'

The discussion around social change serves as a backdrop for Sinha’s latest directorial venture, Assi which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026. The film reunites Sinha with Taapsee Pannu, who plays a lawyer fighting a brutal gang-rape case. Featuring an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie aims to explore the deep-seated flaws in the justice system and the societal impact of sexual violence. Sinha previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on the 2011 sci-fi thriller Ra.One. While the film initially faced mixed reviews, it has recently gained a "cult status" for its groundbreaking VFX and ambitious scope.

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