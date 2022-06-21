Veteran actor Anupam Kher has said that the film The Kashmir Files is an impeccable example of how a mid-budget film with an impactive story can reach such great heights. Talking about the film, Anupam said: "Being someone who has Kashmiri roots, this film was also instrumental in bringing back a lot - memories of cherries coming into my house through a window back in Baramulla, the pleasantness of Kheer Bhawani, Nishat Garden, and Dal Lake that I keep thinking of even after having travelled the world." The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher’s Mother Dulari Lauds the Film, Talks About the Ordeals of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 (Watch Video).

The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film presents a fictional storyline centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir. As of 28 April 2022, the film, which cost reportedly Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore had grossed Rs 340.16 crore worldwide. The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 5: Vivek Agnihotri’s Directorial Stands At A Total Of Rs 60.20 Crore!

"The Kashmir Files is an impeccable example of how a mid-budget film with an impactive story can reach such great heights. For the audience, watching it was an emotional experience. "It was instrumental in bringing out a story that deserved to be told, striking a special and lasting connection with the viewers, and to any actor that means more success than anything," he added. The Kashmir Files is set to have its world television premiere on June 25 on Zee Cinema.

