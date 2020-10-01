Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap found himself in legal trouble when a 30-year-old actress registered a case against him alleging sexual assault. Since then he has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, many Bollywood stars and also Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin have come out in support of the director. All that being said reports were that Anurag would be summoned by Mumbai Police on Thursday (October 1) with regards to the case. And well, now we have visuals of him arriving at the police station. Anurag Kashyap Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sexual Harassment Case.

"Film director Anurag Kashyap reaches Versova Police station in Mumbai to appear before the police in connection with the alleged sexual assault," reports ANI. Reportedly, in her complaint, the actress has accused Anurag of rape in 2013. However, Kashyap has denied the allegations, calling them baseless. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim's Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker's Arrest.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Anurag Kashyap at Versova police station (Photo Credits: ANI)

The summon by Mumbai Police to Kashyap came in after the actress had a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. She was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and her advocate Nitin Satpute.

In one of her interviews with the media, she had said, "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him." Stay tuned!

