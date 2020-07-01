Anushka Sharma has often been a target for trolls who blame her whenever Virat Kohli's poor performance in any match. They believe she's a distraction and that Kohli isn't able to focus whenever she's cheering for him from the stands. While the actress prefered staying mum for the longest of time, she eventually decided to give it back with her man's complete support. The issue of WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends) accompanying cricketers on their international schedules has always been a subject of discussion but when it comes to Virushka, it's more about being able to spend time together. Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma, Misses Travelling to Exotic Locations With Loved One (See Post).

When Anushka in her recent interaction was asked about her current schedule, she asserted that the lockdown has allowed them to spend more quality time as a couple. "People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working,” said the Zero actress. "In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s a precious time for us," she added further.

Check Out Their Instagram Upload

Earlier Kohli too had elaborated on how the COVID-19 has its own positive sides to look at. “It’s nice to know that there’s a silver lining in any situation in life... We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other," he said during his interview with Star Sports. Anushka Sharma's Sultry Cover for Vogue India Makes Virat Kohli Sweat; Indian Skipper Leaves a Flirty Comment on Her Picture.

Finally, when asked about how their relationship has nurtured through all these years, Virat in his interaction with Vogue India said, "We live each day loving one another. Our relationship has always been about love and only love. We feel like we have known each other for ages, not just a few years." For the ones who are seeking some relationship goals, you know whom to look up to.

