Actress Anushka Sharma is flaunting her pout on Instagram, but with a floral twist. The actress shared a boomerang video in which she is seen chilling on the couch at home and having fun with Instagram filters. She has picked a floral filter to cover her face with colourful flowers as she pouts for the camera. Recently, the actress-producer highlighted the need to regularly practice the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. She shared a few photos on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen sitting beside her pet dog while performing the "morning ritual". Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Others Wish the Baywatch Star

"My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. Anushka Sharma Indulges Into Ayurvedic Dental Ritual ‘Oil Pulling’ In Her Doggo Dude’s Company (View Pics)

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story Below

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too," she captioned. Anushka has had a great year so far as a producer, with the success of her web series "Pataal Lok" and the digital film "Bulbbul".

