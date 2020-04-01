Anushka Sharma Shares a Refreshingly Positive Post Amid COVID-19 Lockdown As Virat Kohli and Her Happily Pose With Their Adorable Dog (View Pic)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill considering several countries across the globe are being put on lockdown and it looks like this quarantine period is helping people introspect about their lives and also spend time with their loved ones at home. We have been seeing several celebrities post pictures of how they are spending their time at home and while some are enjoying fining their culinary skills, there are others like Deepika Padukone who have been indulging themselves in self-care routines. Although, one of the cutest couples amid this quarantine time has been Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who are apart from informing people on COVID-19 prevention also spending some amazing quality time together. Here's How Much Money Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Donated to COVID-19 Relief.

Recently, after the adorable video that showed Anushka giving Virat Kohli a hair-cut, the actress has now taken to Instagram to post another happy picture with their dog. The couple is all smiles whilst loving petting their dog and it is one adorable click. Along with the beautiful picture, Anushka shared a long note on gratitude and finding the silver lining in these dark times. The actress wrote how this time has made her realise what she's thankful for the most. Sharma wrote, "I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all." Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut at Home Amid Quarantine Lockdown (Watch Video).

We loved Anushka's positive message and have to say that it is the need of the hour given the kind of circumstances. With everyone quarantining and self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak, there's a good chance that all the gloom can affect our mental health. Anushka's heartfelt post on learning about the importance of things during this quarantine is amazing.