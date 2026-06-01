Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Exchange Flying Kisses After RCB’s IPL 2026 Win; Actress Shares ‘King Kohli’ and Dinesh Karthik’s Unseen Celebration Pic

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following the championship victory, star batter Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma shared a celebrated moment from the field, which was followed by an insider look at the team’s private after-party celebrations shared on social media. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Exchange Flying Kisses After RCB's IPL 2026 Finals Win Over GT

Moments after RCB completed their clinical 156-run chase to retain the crown, the emotional exchange between the high-profile couple became a major highlight for fans in the stadium and online. Kohli, who spearheaded the run-chase with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, sealed the match before turning to look toward the VIP stands.

Spotting his wife applauding the victory, the veteran batsman blew a flying kiss toward her. Sharma immediately returned the gesture from the stands, continuing a long-standing tradition of the couple acknowledging major career milestones on the field. The actress later joined the team on the ground as captain Rajat Patidar lifted the IPL trophy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Cute Moment Steals Hearts

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Anushka Sharma Drops Unseen Glimpse from RCB's IPL 2026 Win Celebrations

As the celebrations moved from the stadium to the team's private after-party, Sharma gave fans a glimpse into the late-night festivities. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a previously unseen photograph featuring Kohli alongside RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

The image drew significant attention to Kohli's custom post-match attire. In the photo, the batsman is seen wearing a celebratory T-shirt printed with the phrase, "One felt nice, we did twice," directly referencing RCB's back-to-back championship wins in 2025 and 2026. Sharma captioned the candid moment simply with a heart emoji.

Dinesh Karthik x Virat Kohli @ RCB IPL 2026 Win Celebrations

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Additional videos from the event surfaced on social media showing the couple dancing together with teammates and coaching staff to mark the franchise's historic title defence. Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Burn the Dance Floor at RCB's IPL 2026 Victory Celebration (Watch Video).

Back-to-Back IPL Titles for Bengaluru

With this victory, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend their championship title, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 155 set by the Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru controlled the pace of the game despite mid-innings strikes from Rashid Khan. Backed by Kohli's half-century, which included nine boundaries and three sixes, RCB chased down the total in the 18th over to conclude the 2026 tournament.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).