Apurva Asrani doesn't shy away from calling out the wrong in the public domain. Who can forget his open letters to Kangana Ranaut, with whom he fought tooth and nail for his due credit? Now, he is fighting for getting unnecessary credit - somewhere he was not supposed to be credited. The writer-editor has called out Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment, established by thedailyeye. The awards have allegedly wrongly attributed Apurva as part of the jury. Apurva Asrani Points Out the Sexism in the Reception Towards Milind Soman's Nude Pic and Poonam Pandey's 'Obscene' Photoshoot!

Apurva took to Twitter and clarified, "This must be a misunderstanding. I have been named as a jury member for #TheDailyEye awards & I have NOTHING to do with them. I have not seen many of the winning titles, let alone the nominations & was NEVER contacted to be on the jury."

In an article published on dailyeye, the author wrote, "...jury comprising director of photography Faroukh Mistry, editor-writer Apurva Asrani, sound designer Kunal Mehta, senior government officer Sushil Poddar, film scholar Dhruv Somani and actor Asha Parekh, chaired by our resident OTT reviewer Khalid Mohamed." R Balki's 'Find Me a Better Actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor' Statement Gets a Strong Reaction from Swara Bhasker, Apurva Asrani and Others.

Apurva's Tweet Reads

This must be a misunderstanding. I have been named as a jury member for #TheDailyEye awards & I have NOTHING to do with them. I have not seen many of the winning titles, let alone the nominations & was NEVER contacted to be on the jury. @TheDailyEye https://t.co/AUZP3vykOZ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 1, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee, who is a good friend of Apurva, found this hilarious. He also reacted to the 'fake news'.

Manoj Wrote

"Strange. I hope they remove my name & put out a clarification," Apurva replied to Manoj.

In 2020 #ManojBajpayee won Asia's biggest acting award, the #AsiaPacificScreenAward for #Bhonsle. But he will be ignored on many best actor lists. Why? Because he had the courage to call out a powerful journalist for his vicious blind articles.✊#SushantSinghRajput #RajeevMasand pic.twitter.com/18wHH5SV5N — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) December 15, 2020

This is not the first time Manoj and Apurva have poked fun at Bollywood and its many wrongdoings. Just recently, they had talked about a certain journalist who developed hard feelings for them. A year ago, Apurva had called out the journalist for his blind articles, and Manoj had supported his friend.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).