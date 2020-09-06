There are numerous celebs from Bollywood and other industries who have been affected by this deadly coronavirus. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a post and confirmed that even he has been tested positive for coronavirus and he would be under home quarantine as adviced by the doctors. Arjun has also stated that he’s asymptomatic. Shooting Of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s Cross-Border Love Story To Resume Soon In Mumbai!

The statement issued by Arjun Kapoor read, “It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun.”

Arjun Kapoor’s Statement On Being Tested Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was recently recovered. The other celebs from Bollywood and other industries who were also tested positive for coronavirus include Genelia Deshmukh, Robert Pattinson, SS Rajamouli, Shrenu Parikh, Parth Samthaan, Kiran Kumar, among many others. Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor to Play Ghosthunters in Pavan Kirpalani’s Horror-Comedy.

Arjun Kapoor had recently resumed for the shooting of his upcoming cross-border love story, directed by Kaashive Nair. The actor had shared his excitement on social media platforms on getting back to the sets by following the safety protocols. We wish Arjun Kapoor a speedy recovery and good health!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).