Birthday boy Armaan Malik has brought a musical gift for fans. The singer has reimagined his hit track You in Hindi. You was Malik's fourth English single shot in the world's capital of romance - Paris. Armaan says: "The response to 'You' has been phenomenal. It's probably my most successful global single to date. 'You' being my first English ballad is extremely close to my heart. Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik Collaborate for a New Version of the Song 2Step.

A lot of my fans have been eager to listen to the song in Hindi ever since its release earlier this year which is why I am truly excited to bring the official Hindi rendition of the song as a part of the Spotify Singles track as a surprise for all my fans on my birthday!" Nakhrey Nakhrey Song Out! Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey’s Playful Track Will Make You Hit the Dance Floor! (Watch Video).

Armaan Malik You Hindi Version

He added: "I hope this song makes listeners feel like they are getting a big warm hug from me on a gloomy rainy day and goes on to make a forever place in their hearts." The Hindi version of 'You' is now available on Spotify.

