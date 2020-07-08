Veteran music composer Daboo Malik has turned director for son Armaan Malik's music video, "Zara thehro". Sharing his thoughts on directing the music video, Daboo said: "The restrictions on movements have taught us a lot of things. We have been used to high profile studios, equipments, and breathtaking locations but now we have learned to be happy and make the best of what we have around us. Armaan Malik Is Strictly Following the Lockdown Guidelines and Wishes to Meet His Friends Soon

Utilisation of whatever resources we have and innovative ideation for the same, is the key right now." "Armaan recorded the song at home. And not only this, we recorded Armaan's part of the video on a phone. I had already directed a video for Armaan in Dubai but this one will always have a special place in my heart," he added. Armaan Malik Comes Up With His New English Song ‘Next 2 Me’

Watch Zara Thehro Music Video Below

With vocals by Armaan and Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Amaal Mallik. Featuring Armaan and Mehreen Pirzada, the video of "Zara thehro" is directed by Trigger Happy and Daboo.

