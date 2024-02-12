Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has been married to his wife Maria Goretti for 25 years. However, the couple recently registered their marriage in court ahead of the silver jubilee celebrations of their union this Valentine’s Day. As per media reports, the couple registered their marriage in court on January 23. OTT or Theatre: Arshad Warsi Advises Actors Not To Worry About Their Release Platform.

Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999. The two walked down the aisle in a church ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah. The actor said that they registered their marriage for legal reasons, realising its importance when dealing with property matters and for the future. Arshad Warsi Spreads Literacy Joy Among Goa’s School Children on International Literacy Day 2023 (View Post).

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti Register Marriage After 25 Years

The two registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their kids couldn’t come because only witnesses were allowed.

