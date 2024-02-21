Yami Gautam is ready to shine on the silver screen in Article 370, her first film collaboration with husband Aditya Dhar. The movie dives into the controversial 2019 abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. Inspired by true events, the film promises to transport audiences back to this landmark historical moment. The trailer has already generated positive buzz among fans. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently while addressing a rally in Jammu, mentioned Article 370 and said that film will be useful for people to get the correct information. Article 370 Trailer: Yami Gautam Dons an Intense Avatar To Fight Terrorism in Kashmir in Upcoming Political Drama (Watch Video).

Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar have penned Article 370’s story. Now, ahead of the Yami Gautam-starrer’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some key details about the flick below. Article 370: PM Modi Talks About Yami Gautam’s Upcoming Political Drama at Rally in Jammu, Actress Calls It ‘Absolute Honour’ (Watch Video).

Cast - Yami Gautam plays the role of spy Zooni Haksar in Article 370. The movie also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul among others in key roles. Aditya Dhar Confirms Yami Gautam’s Pregnancy; Article 370 Actress Is Five Months Pregnant.

Watch Article 370 Trailer:

Plot - Helmed by National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is set against the backdrop of the 2016 Kashmir unrest. The film follows Zooni Haksar, a local agent thrust into a covert mission, dismantling the region's conflict economy and combating terrorism by abrogating Article 370 - all without bloodshed.

Release Date - Article 370 will release in theatres across India on February 23, 2024.

Review - The reviews of Article 370 are not yet out. LatestLY will update you’ll as and when review of the Yami Gautam-starrer is shared online.

