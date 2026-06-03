Aruna Irani Fought Cancer Twice; Veteran Bollywood Actress Opens Up on Health Battle on ‘Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar’

Veteran Bollywood actress Aruna Irani, known for her prolific career spanning over five decades, has candidly spoken about her harrowing journey battling breast cancer not once, but twice. The 78-year-old artiste recently shared details of her courageous fight, including her initial decision to forgo chemotherapy, which she now acknowledges as a mistake leading to a relapse. Irani’s revelation came during her appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal's television show Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar.

The actress recounted the emotional and physical challenges she faced while keeping her health struggles largely private. Her story is one of resilience and a powerful reminder of the importance of adhering to medical advice. India’s Best Dancer 3: Aruna Irani Opens Up About Her Struggling Childhood, Veteran Actress Reveals ‘We Had Meals of Rice and Onion’.

Aruna Irani on 'Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar' - Watch Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)

Aruna Irani's First Cancer Diagnosis: 2015

Aruna Irani first received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. She vividly recalled sensing something was amiss while on a film set. "Aise hi ek din shooting kar rahi thi, pata nahi mujhe kaise pata laga par maine bola 'Mujhe kuch lag raha hai' (One day, I was shooting as usual. I don't know how, but I felt something was not right, and she felt a lump)," she stated. Following her intuition, she consulted doctors who identified a lump. Despite initial dismissal of it being minor, Irani insisted on its surgical removal.

Why Aruna Irani Refused Chemotherapy

Doctors recommended chemotherapy post-surgery, but the actress opted for oral medication instead. Her decision was driven by a fear of hair loss and the potential impact on her ongoing acting career. "How would I shoot if I lose my hair?" she explained, highlighting the prevalent concerns about chemotherapy's side effects at the time. This choice, she later realized, had significant consequences.

Aruna Irani's Cancer Relapse: 2020

Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2020, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The relapse occurred in the same breast, prompting a more aggressive approach to treatment. "Meri hi galti thi, as pehle maine chemotherapy nahi lee thi (It was my fault, as I didn't take chemotherapy the first time)," Irani admitted, taking responsibility for her earlier decision. Rajshri Deshpande Reveals Grade 1 Breast Cancer Diagnosis; Shares Post-Surgery Recovery Update From Hospital (View Post).

This time, the veteran star fully embraced her doctors' recommendations and underwent chemotherapy. She noted that advancements in medical science by 2020 meant better management of side effects. While she did experience some temporary hair loss, it quickly grew back. "Still, you lose a bit of your hair, but woh jaldi aa bhi jaate hai (it grows back quickly)," she affirmed, showcasing her positive outlook despite the ordeal.

Journey of Resilience

Beyond her battles with cancer, Aruna Irani has faced other significant health challenges. She was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 60, and at one point, doctors also raised concerns about kidney failure. Despite these setbacks, her spirit and determination have remained unwavering, allowing her to "come back stronger" each time.

Aruna Irani, who was last seen in the 2024 film Ghudchadi, continues to inspire with her candor and resilience. Her story serves as a testament to her fighting spirit and encourages open discussions around health and timely medical intervention.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sony TV Official Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).