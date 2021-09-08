Asha Bhosle is one veteran singer everyone should learn loads from. Constant reinvention of one's own self to blend with the changing times is the biggest asset of Asha Bhosle. even her much popular, adored and loved big sister Lata Mangeshkar isn't a match for her in this regard. Bhosle always had a different style of singing, pepper with a bit of mischief and sensuousness. They are sometimes edgy while at other times it just leaves you drenched in the warmth of the music. So it surprised no one that during the exciting and once-in-a-lifetime wave of Indian pop songs in the 90s, Asha Bhosle ruled the roost. The remix versions of old songs amped with heavy western arrangements and flashy visuals made it fantastic. So on her birthday, we decided to revisit all her pop melodies of the 90s that are still fresh in our minds. Tom Cruise Dines At Asha’s, Indian Singer Asha Bhosle’s Birmingham Restaurant, Orders For Chicken Tikka Masala (View Pic)

Raat Shabnami

The suave Milind Soman woos the girl as Asha Bhosle adds just the right and amorous twist to this classic.

Oh mere Sona re

Asha Bhosle recreates the hit R D Burman song and the man himself in this visually charming rendering of the golden song from Teesri Manzil.

Piya tu ab to aaja

If Asha Bhosle's voice isn't enough, you have a mannequin turn into gorgeous Sonali Bendre wearing a golden form-fitting dress. This is a highly addictive video.

Kabhi To Nazar Milao

This Adnan Sami-Asha Bhosle collab gave us major romantic goals. While the song is sweet and amorous, Salil Ankola and Aditi Gowitrikar's chemistry ramped up the visuals perfectly. RD Burman Birth Anniversary: Asha Bhosle Thanks Her ‘Pancham’ For His Music On Behalf of Millions of Hearts

Jab samne tum aa jate ho

This is perhaps the best collab single Indian pop industry ever saw. Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Jagjit Singh came together for this brilliant gem. The visuals are exotic as well

We are so glad Asha Bhosle is in Bollywood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).