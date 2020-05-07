Ashwini Bhave Birthday Special: 5 Movies Of The Actress That Are A Must Watch

Ashwini Bhave in Sainik and Bandhan (Photo Credit: Youtube)

The last time you heard about Ashwini Bhave was for Voot Select's The Raikar Case. But she has been associated with Bollywood and Marathi Film Industry for many years now. After doing some amazing movies, Bhave moved to the US after getting married. She returned with Marathi movie Kadachit in 2007 which was also produced by her. Given the fact that she had earned a lot of name during her stint in the movies before, audiences accepted her with open arms. The Raikar Case marked her return to Hindi language content after many years. The Raikar Case Review: Voot Select’s Murder-Mystery Series Has Good Suspense but Struggles to Contain Its Own Skeletons

Speaking to PTI, Bhave had said, "If you take a typical Bollywood film, there is a heroine and a mother, there was a limited choice. With web series that in-between range is explored and there is far more choice available for female actors." Only a good actor or a performer can understand the need for being platform agnostic now. Check out the list below of five of her films that are our favourites.

Henna (1991)

Although the storyline of this Raj Kapoor film does injustice to her character of Chandni by making her just pine for her lover all through, Bhave did an impressive job considering this was her debut movie. Der Na Ho Jai song is still fresh in our memories and her beautiful moves.

Sainik (1993)

It's a typical Bollywood 90s fare with much attention to the hero Akshay Kumar, but with the way, Bhave approached her role is really amazing. It was desirable at the start and inspiring in the second half.

Bhairavi (1996)

Bhave played a blind girl blessed with a golden voice but a tragedy threatens to derail her life. It was an honest performance that tugs your heartstrings.

Bandhan (1998)

Bhave played Salman Khan's elder sister in the film and a dutiful wife to a man who cheats on her. It could have been a much stronger character but Bhave's sincere portrayal makes it a damn good watch.

Kadachit (2007)

A Marathi film that marks her return to the film world after a long gap saw her a neuro-surgeon whose perfect life gets halted when past comes hurling at her. She proved with this film that she was definitely out but never down!