Ayesha Jhulka, renowned for her roles in movies like Kurbaan and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, has purportedly petitioned the Bombay High Court, urging for a prompt trial concerning the perplexing demise of her beloved pet dog, Rocky. The six-year-old canine was discovered deceased under dubious circumstances at her Lonavala residence in September 2020. According to reports, the caretaker is being involved in the alleged killing of the pet. Shraddha Kapoor Takes Stand Against Animal Cruelty During Holi Celebrations; Calls for ‘Action’ Against Offenders.

For the unaware, it was on September 13, 2020, when the caretaker at the actor's Lonavala bungalow delivered the distressing news of her pet dog's demise, allegedly due to drowning in the water tank. Suspecting foul play, Jhulka ordered a post-mortem for Rocky. Veterinary experts concluded that the cause of death was suffocation or strangulation, contradicting the drowning theory.

Subsequently, Jhulka filed an FIR on September 17, 2020. Soon after, the caretaker, Ram Nathu Andre, was arrested on September 25 but released on bail two days later. The Maval police filed a chargesheet on January 7, 2021. Arjun Kapoor’s Pet Dog Maximus Dies, Actor Shares Throwback Moments Saying ‘Our Home Is Never Gonna Be the Same Ever Now’ (View Pics & Watch Videos).

With delays in legal proceedings, Jhulka, represented by her advocate Harshad Garud, petitioned the court to expedite the trial, citing the right to a speedy trial under Article 21. She underscored the significance of swift judicial action and the pending forensic report yet to be submitted by the police. During Friday’s hearing, a bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande directed Jhulka to approach a single bench for further proceedings after it was noticed that the case should be heard by a single judge bench.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).