Ayesha Takia Reveals She Experienced Bullying At Work Place, Encourages Fans To Speak Up

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has taken the nation by storm. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide and was reportedly taking medication for depression. This opened a conversation on mental health and also on bullying and nepotism in the Bollywood industry, as his old quotes went viral about feeling left out went viral. Many other celebs revealed how some of the mean ways adapted by the industry. Wanted actress Ayesha Takia has also now spoken about bullying at work place and that she personally experienced it. Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement).

She posted a lengthy post that tells how to identify what bullying is and steps to take to beat it. In her caption, she wrote, "Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less , small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out." Check out the full below.

Ayesha Takia's Post:

Meanwhile, celebs like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were recently trolled for allegedly mocking Sushant. Their old clips from the episodes of Koffee With Karan went viral, which were slammed by netizens. Their condolence tweets for Sushant were also considered as 'hypocritical' by fans. Coming back to Ayesha's post, it is definitely an informative piece on how to deal with workplace bullying.

