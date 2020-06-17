Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Ayesha Takia Reveals She Experienced Bullying At Work Place, Encourages Fans To Speak Up

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:29 PM IST
A+
A-
Ayesha Takia Reveals She Experienced Bullying At Work Place, Encourages Fans To Speak Up
Ayesha Takia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has taken the nation by storm. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide and was reportedly taking medication for depression. This opened a conversation on mental health and also on bullying and nepotism in the Bollywood industry, as his old quotes went viral about feeling left out went viral. Many other celebs revealed how some of the mean ways adapted by the industry. Wanted actress Ayesha Takia has also now spoken about bullying at work place and that she personally experienced it. Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement).

She posted a lengthy post that tells how to identify what bullying is and steps to take to beat it. In her caption, she wrote, "Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less , small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out." Check out the full below.

Ayesha Takia's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less , small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win. Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don’t take shit! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find some one to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through.

A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on

Meanwhile, celebs like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were recently trolled for allegedly mocking Sushant. Their old clips from the episodes of Koffee With Karan went viral, which were slammed by netizens. Their condolence tweets for Sushant were also considered as 'hypocritical' by fans. Coming back to Ayesha's post, it is definitely an informative piece on how to deal with workplace bullying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ayesha Takia Ayesha Takia on Bullying bullying Bullying at Work Workplace Bullying
You might also like
Ekta Kapoor Opens Up On XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy, Says ‘I Won’t Budge in Front of Those Hooligans’
TV

Ekta Kapoor Opens Up On XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy, Says ‘I Won’t Budge in Front of Those Hooligans’
XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video)
TV

XXX Uncensored Season 2 Controversy: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Cyber Bullying and Rape Threats, Takes a Strong Stance (Watch Video)
International Day for Protection of Children 2020: Ways to Keep Your Child Safe Online from Cyberbullying and Consuming Inappropriate Content
Health & Wellness

International Day for Protection of Children 2020: Ways to Keep Your Child Safe Online from Cyberbullying and Consuming Inappropriate Content
Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Reveals She Was Bullied in School, Says Girls Would Call Her 'Behenji’
TV

Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Reveals She Was Bullied in School, Says Girls Would Call Her 'Behenji’
Ayesha Takia And Husband Farhan Azmi Help BMC By Converting their South Bombay Hotel into a Quarantine Facility
Bollywood

Ayesha Takia And Husband Farhan Azmi Help BMC By Converting their South Bombay Hotel into a Quarantine Facility
Ayesha Takia Birthday: From Dor to Wanted, 5 Entertaining Movies of the Actress
Bollywood

Ayesha Takia Birthday: From Dor to Wanted, 5 Entertaining Movies of the Actress
Day of Silence 2020: Date, History And Significance of The Day That Highlights Effects of Bullying on LGBTQ Student Community
Festivals & Events

Day of Silence 2020: Date, History And Significance of The Day That Highlights Effects of Bullying on LGBTQ Student Community
Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles' Family Turns Down Trip to Disneyland, to Donate USD 475,000 to Charity
Viral

Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles' Family Turns Down Trip to Disneyland, to Donate USD 475,000 to Charity
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement