Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Casting Couch Incident When a Casting Director Asked Him To Show His 'Tool'

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in Bollywood. We first saw him on a season of Roadies, and now, he is one of Bollywood's seasoned actors. The journey has, of course, not been easy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shed light on one very unfortunate incident where a casting director demanded a sexual favour from him in exchange for providing work. "A casting director had told me, 'I'll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.' I told him I'm straight and I politely refused his offer," Ayushmann revealed. #MatKarForward: Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon Come Together to Warn Citizens Against the Virus Of Fake News (Watch Video).

And, ladies and gentlemen, that is why the #MeToo movement in today's world. Ayushmann also called out other malpractices that he observed during the audition phase. "Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections," he said. Hungama 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan Were Approached by Priyadarshan Initially.

"Also, I'm well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don't think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years," he concluded.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo, with Amitabh Bachchan, which is directed by Shoojit Sircar.