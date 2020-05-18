Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes His Dad With On His Birthday, Calls Him The 'World's Best Father' (View Pic)

Ayushmann Khuranna's Father, Ayushmann Khuranna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana has introduced the world to his dad with a sweet birthday post! The actor took to Instagram to share the picture of his father on the occasion of his birthday. With this monochrome picture, he also wrote a sweet note for his dad, terming him as the 'world's best father.' However, the witty actor refrained from revealing his father's age for a cute reason! 3 Years of Meri Pyaari Bindu: Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces His Film With Parineeti Chopra; Shares How He Fell in Love With 'Calcutta'.

In his caption, the Andhadhun actor wrote, "Happy bday to the world’s best father! You gave me the wings, talent and ambition. I won’t tell your age to the world. Coz they won’t believe it. Jai jai (that’s what we say when we do charan sparsh)." Check out the Instagram post below. How Ayushmann Khurrana Is Sweating It Out in His Gym at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Ayushmann's Post For His Dad

On the work front, Ayushmann is all set to meet his fans through digital medium. His film with Amitabh Bachchan titled as Gulabo Sitabo is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. He will once again work with Shoojit Sircar after, the director whom he debuted with through Vicky Donor. It will definitely be a visual treat for the fans to see an amazing actor like Ayushmann share the screen space with a legendary actor like Big B! The flick is slated to release on June 12. Coming back to pic, we wish his dad a very happy birthday!