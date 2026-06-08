Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Peddi’ Row: Jaya Bachchan Strongly Condemns Objectification of Women in Cinema

Mumbai: The debate around the portrayal of women in Indian cinema has intensified with veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan issuing a strong condemnation of objectification, directly addressing the recent 'Peddi' controversy involving Janhvi Kapoor. Bachchan's remarks, made in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, underscore a prevalent issue in the industry, drawing parallels to her own past experiences. 'Peddi': Director Buchi Babu Sana Apologises Over Janhvi Kapoor Objectification Row, Promises Changes in Film.

Jaya Bachchan Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Controversy

Jaya Bachchan, aged 78, expressed her dismay over the persistent objectification of women on screen, emphasising the importance of actresses asserting their boundaries. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on June 8, 2026, she highlighted how such issues should be confronted immediately on set. "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me," Bachchan stated, recalling a singular "unpleasant experience" where a director attempted to oversexualise her.

She elaborated on an incident during the filming of Manoj Kumar's 1972 movie Shor, where she played Rani. The director reportedly insisted on her wearing a ghagra-choli throughout the film, but Bachchan firmly refused, insisting on a dupatta to cover her upper body. This disagreement led to a dispute, and she never worked with that director again.

The 'Peddi' Backlash: Hypersexualisation of Achiyyamma

The veteran actor's comments come amidst widespread criticism for the Telugu film Peddi, which premiered on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie has drawn significant flak for its alleged hypersexualisation of Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma. Viewers and critics alike have pointed to specific scenes, including her introduction and various camera angles, that they argue focus excessively on her physical appearance rather than her character development.

Adding to the controversy, a scene depicting Ram Charan's character kissing Achiyyamma without her consent, followed by an attempt to justify it as an expression of love, has particularly outraged audiences.

Director's Apology and Janhvi's Alleged Objections

Following the mounting backlash, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on X around June 5-6, 2026, acknowledging the concerns raised by the audience. He stated that the team would review the feedback and make necessary changes to the problematic scenes. "Cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," Sana wrote in his statement.

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor's makeup artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, has come out in support of the actress. Manchanda shared a post on Instagram and alleged that Janhvi had, in fact, explicitly objected to certain shots and camera angles during the film's post-production. Unverified screenshots of alleged messages from Janhvi Kapoor circulating online further suggest that she had raised concerns about these shots and even had co-star Ram Charan intervene on her behalf.

Broader Industry Support Against Objectification

Jaya Bachchan is not alone in speaking out. Other prominent industry figures have also weighed in on the 'Peddi' controversy and the wider issue of objectification.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Cited examples of classic Bollywood songs where actresses like Kajol (in "Suraj Hua Maddham" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Sridevi (in "Tere Mere Honthon Pe" from Chandni), and Sharmila Tagore (in "Roop Tera Mastana" from Aradhana) exuded sensuality without revealing clothes, emphasising that sensuality is not dependent on skin show.

Nithya Menen: Urged actors to set clear boundaries on screen, expressing solidarity with Janhvi and acknowledging that such issues are not unique to any one film industry.

Dimple Hayathi: Defended Janhvi Kapoor, stating that actors should not be blamed for elements inherent in the script. Jagapathi Babu Says THIS As He Comes Out in Support of Janhvi Kapoor Amid ‘Peddi’ Trolling.

The Peddi controversy has thus sparked a crucial and timely conversation within Bollywood about the representation of women and the responsibility of filmmakers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).