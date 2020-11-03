Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a Christmas release of this year since Akshay Kumar just doesn't stop signing and shooting in a jiffy. COVID-19 has obviously put a break in every best-laid plan ever made this year and so, the film didn't even get shot. Today we got the news that the film will go on the floors in January and will continue till March 2021. Now the story here is the storyline. Initially, it was said that the movie is an official remake of Tamil film Veeram which had the mega-superstar Ajith in the lead. But now it seems the film will be a remake of Jigarthanda after all. Bachchan Pandey Starring Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon To Go On Floors In January 2021!

But there's a spin to it. Reports suggest it will see a gender reversal. Akshay will play Bobby Simha's role from the original. It's a gangster role and that explains his getup in the poster pretty well. Second is, Siddharth's role will be played by Kriti Sanon. As per a report in Pinkvilla, earlier the cast was supposedly Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Sanon. But now it's Akshay playing the bulk role with Kriti as the filmmaker. Apparently, after Sajid Nadiadwala decided to tweak Bachchan Pandey's premise, he replaced the cast of Jigarthanda with Akshay and Kriti.

Now there are rumours that Jigarthanda itself was heavily inspired from a Korean Movie called The Dirty Carnival. Remakes have always been the other justification for saying 'Inspired' in Bollywood. Let's see what Fahad Samji, the director of Bachchan Pandey, manages to do with the film.

