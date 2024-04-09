Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, have sought blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir. It is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The temple constructed and run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was inaugurated on February 14. Taking to social media, Akshay shared a video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white kurta with black motifs on it and paired it with black trousers. Tiger is sporting a green kurta and beige coloured pants. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi Ahead of Their Movie Release (Watch Video).

The duo is seen joining hands and touching the feet of the temple's priest. The actors are having an interaction with the priest and taking a round of the temple. Akshay and Tiger are also seen doing aarti inside the temple. The post is captioned as: "Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience." Akshay also extended warm greetings for Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff At BAPS Hindu Mandir

"May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones," he added. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be released in theatres on April 11.