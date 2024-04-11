Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, made its theatrical debut today (April 11). The film’s release coinciding with Eid has heightened anticipation, making it one of the most-awaited films of the year. According to pre-release buzz and advance bookings, this action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is projected to gross approximately Rs 5 crore on its opening day in India, as reported by Sacnilk. Additionally, there are speculations that the film’s Eid release could capitalise on the festive holiday, potentially earning between Rs 17 and 20 crores, as per reports from Koimoi. Dunki vs Salaar: From Accusations of 'Corporate Bookings' to 'Inflated' Collections, The Box Office War Between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' Films on Social Media is Getting Worse!

However, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing allegations of inflating its first-day box office collections. Netizens have raised concerns about the sudden increase in earnings and have started trending ‘Corporate Booking’ on the micro-blogging platform. Some users have pointed out discrepancies where the movie ticket booking platform shows the shows as sold out, but the cinema halls are actually empty. Others have highlighted the unusual achievement of the film, selling a comparable number of tickets in Cinepolis, a cinema chain with 60 locations, as it did in PVR and INOX, two larger chains with a combined total of 300 locations. Check out the posts below: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Turn Buddy-Action Into Migraine-Inducing Boredom.

BMS pe pure Weekend ke liye last 24 hours me BMCM ne 47k tickets beche hai aur Jordan Samosa Gang ke hisaab se BMCM ne sham 6 se 12 baje ke Bich (Sirf 6 Hours) me 60k+ PIC Tickets bech diye 1st day ke liye 🫣😂 pic.twitter.com/s3xlEr7RY5 — ℙ𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕨𝕒𝕕𝕚 (@Pooran_marwadi) April 11, 2024

So the official PIC nos of #BMCM is 107K. - The retail sales that is BMS sales are just 65K. Normally PIC OD would be 35-40% of that. The real PIC sales for BMCM by that should be 25-30K. - They have made a Cinepolis (a 60 locs chain) sell similar tickets as PVR INOX (a 300… — Jatinder (charlie) (@meJat32) April 11, 2024

and to my surprise, the hall is shown full on BookMyShow’s seat map but is empty with hardly 15 people only. And since 8am the screen is off and everyone is just waiting. Highly disappointing experience. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 11, 2024

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan CREATES record with first film EVER to sell similar number of tickets in Cinepolis (a 60 locs chain) as PVR INOX (a 300 locs chain). Normally Cinepolis is 1/5th or 1/4th of #PVR + #Inox + #Cinepolis! Will be interesting to see ‘honest section of media’ to… https://t.co/OtquO0i9B3 pic.twitter.com/IGxkUJ3Vne — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) April 11, 2024

BCCS: Bade ‘corporate’ Chhote ‘scam’. — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) April 11, 2024

What is ‘Corporate Booking?’ It refers to the arrangement of bulk ticket reservations arranged between a corporation and the theatre in advance. This practice involves producers engaging corporate agencies to reserve a large number of tickets, commonly in multiplexes and occasionally in single-screen cinemas, especially during the initial days of a film’s release. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and Animal, Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 are some of the films that have previously faced allegations of inflating their opening day collections.

