Gearing up for a grand release on Eid 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises to be a high-octane action extravaganza unlike anything audiences have seen before. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film boasts the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. From the initial teaser to the action-packed trailer, BMCM has generated immense buzz. Anticipation has reached a fever pitch, fueled by the star power and impressive pre-booking numbers that point towards a potential blockbuster. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Action Flick Postponed; New Release Date Set for April 11 (Watch Video).

BMCM is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Here are a few key details about it ahead of its release.

Cast - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as soldiers, with Prithviraj Sukumar playing an antagonist. The movie also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

Plot - BMCM revolves around two elite soldiers who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman who wants to destroy India using AI (artificial intelligence). Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch the Video To Know the Truth.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer:

Runtime and Certification - Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), whereas the film's runtime is 2 hours and 44 min (164 minutes).

Release Date - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released worldwide on April 11, Eid. At the box office, it will compete with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama Maidaan.

Review - The reviews of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are not out yet. We at LatestLY will update you as and when reviews are shared online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).