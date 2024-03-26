Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The makers released the action-packed trailer today, and netizens have responded well. Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram Stories to share her review and expressed her pride in her husband and BMCM producer Jackky Bhagnani. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Team Up to Take On Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

The actress wrote, 'Fulllllll powerrrrrrr (fire emojis) what a kick*ss trailer! What action uffff! @aliabbaszafar you are a rockstar. No one does action better than @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff!! @jackyybhagnani I'm sooo proud of you! Can't wait for the world to witness the adrenaline of #bmcm @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @alayaf @manushi_chhillar." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Did This Dialogue of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Take a DIG at Film’s Clash With Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan? (Watch Video).

Check Out Rakul Preet Singh's Insta Story:

Rakul Preet Singh talks about BMCM trailer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).