Bappi Lahiri was highly self aware. He knew that despite people showering him with so much love for his music and songs, they also mocked him for his fascination for gold. In an interview, he admitted that he is aware of how people laugh at him for his choices. But all the chains that he wore had a meaning and were significant. Govinda Remembers Bappi Lahiri, Says 'Would Have Never Become a Star Without Bappi Da's Songs'.

Explaining all of them, Bappi Lahiri once told Rediff, "All the chains on my neck have significance. My first chain was given to me by my mother, it is of Hare Krishna. This Ganpati baba you just saw is my guru's taweez on a gold chain, this is Tirupati Balaji, this big chain is given to me by Mrs Lahiri which has B written on it -- that is the only B, all the other chains are god's blessings." He felt gold was lucky for him and thus, kept it closer to him. China: Bappi Lahiri’s Superhit Song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy’ From Disco Dancer Movie Becomes New Anthem for Chinese To Protest COVID-19 Lockdowns (Watch Video).

Be his flamboyance, western notes, or unparalleled singing, Bappi Lahiri will always be special and we will remember him with all his gold adornments. Like he said, "I am a costly man for anyone to become me." We wholeheartedly believe it and that's why there has been no Bappi Lahiri after him.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).