Adah Sharma will be seen in the upcoming film Bastar-The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie has been making headlines ever since it was announced by the makers, and now, finally, it will be released in two days. The crime drama is slated to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. Bastar-The Naxal Story stars Adah as an IPS officer named Neerja Madhvan, who is committed to freeing India from naxalism. The intriguing trailer earlier gave a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming film. Bastar – The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma-Starrer to Release in Theatres on March 15, 2024 (See First Look Poster).

Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced the movie. Let's look into some key details ahead of its theatrical release. Bastar–The Naxal Story Song ‘Vande Veeram’ Out! Adah Sharma Starrer’s First Track Sung by Javed Ali Ignites Strong Feeling of Patriotism (Watch Video).

Cast: Bastar-The Naxal Story stars Adah Sharma as an IPS officer. It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen.

Plot: The Sudipto Sen directorial is based on the real-life incidents of Naxals in Chattisgarh - The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present-day Chattisgarh.

Watch Bastar-The Naxal Story Trailer:

Release Date: The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

Review: The reviews for Bastar-The Naxal Story are not out yet. LatestLY will update y'all as soon as the film review is out.

