Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story was released in theatres on March 15. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is based on real-life incidents involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The movie also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen in pivotal roles. So, is Bastar worth watching? Well, based on online reviews, the film has received lukewarm reactions and has mostly failed to impress the critics. Check out Bastar's review roundup below. Bastar – The Naxal Story Trailer: Adah Sharma Plays Fearless IPS Officer Neerja Madhavan in Her Next Exterminating Maoists (Watch Video).

Hindustan Times: "Adah Sharma's performance feels somewhat out of place in the film, not due to her character's weakness, but because she appears inadequately trained for the role. Her actions, including running and shooting, lack the finesse expected of a seasoned officer. "

Indian Express: "It’s nobody’s case that there hasn’t been unconscionable violence wrecked by the Maoist outfits in Bastar. But the film is uninterested in delving deeper to find out the root-cause of the Maoist influence in the region: what was the contribution of the state, and other private parties? The killing of the 76 CRPF jawans is a horrific fact, and that is used to propel Madhavan’s tirades against anyone who doesn’t see it the way she does."Bastar–The Naxal Story Song ‘Vande Veeram’ Out! Adah Sharma Starrer’s First Track Sung by Javed Ali Ignites Strong Feeling of Patriotism (Watch Video).

Watch Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer:

News18: "Bastar: The Naxal Story tries to tow the line between fiction and real life but ends up being a hodgepodge of conspiracies. In a scene, an individual by the name of Narayan Bagchi, who is later revealed to be a distinguished professor of a university can be seen urging Raima Sen’s character to infiltrate the ranks of academics, and Bollywood with the ideology of left extremism."

India TV: "It is an average film. It touches some real issues of the country but fails to depict it properly on the big screens. But if wants to get a new prospective of Naxalism in India, then this film is for you."

