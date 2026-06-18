‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Reactions: Sunny Deol Chooses Courage Over Hatred and Fear in Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Partition Drama; Fans Are Super Excited (Watch Video)

The first look at Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama, Batwara 1947, has sent shockwaves across the internet. The official teaser, unveiled today, June 18, 2026, plunges viewers into the harrowing realities of India's 1947 Partition, with Sunny Deol taking centre stage as a resilient survivor in what promises to be an emotional and powerful cinematic experience. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is already generating significant buzz, particularly for its star-studded cast and a narrative rooted in courage amidst chaos. First Look Posters of Sunny Deol's Partition-Era Film 'Batwara 1947' Unveiled.

‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out

The 1-minute and 5-second teaser for 'Batwara 1947' officially premiered this morning, immediately drawing attention for its raw depiction of the Partition era. The teaser opens with a poignant voiceover from producer Aamir Khan, setting the turbulent historical context of British India and the subsequent, brutal division of the nation. This sets the stage for visuals of widespread riots in Pakistan, depicting the heartbreaking upheaval of the time. Among the chaos, veteran actress Shabana Azmi's character, an old Hindu woman, is seen caught in the midst of the escalating violence.

The teaser further introduces Sunny Deol's character, a family man forced to migrate to Pakistan. The visuals powerfully capture his journey into the heart of the turmoil, where he seemingly becomes entangled in the conflict surrounding Shabana Azmi and a group of rioters led by Abhimanyu Singh. Preity Zinta also makes a brief but impactful appearance, marking her return to the silver screen. The teaser crescendos with powerful dialogues delivered by Sunny Deol, emphasising a choice of courage in the face of fear and hatred, a theme that resonates deeply with his past iconic roles.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Batwara 1947’

Netizens React to Sunny Deol's Intense Performance

Social media platforms have been abuzz since the teaser's release, with netizens showering Batwara 1947 with overwhelming praise. Fans were quick to draw parallels to Sunny Deol's previous blockbusters, particularly 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and Ghatak, praising his intense portrayal and the emotional depth promised by the film.

‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Reactions

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

The fervent reactions clearly indicate that the combination of a compelling historical narrative, a strong ensemble cast, and Sunny Deol's 'protector-in-chief' persona has struck a chord with the audience.

More About Batwara 1947

'Batwara 1947', originally titled 'Lahore 1947', is a Hindi-language period drama co-written and directed by the acclaimed National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The film marks a significant reunion between Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades, their last collaboration being the 1996 hit 'Ghatak'. This project also notably brings Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan together for the first time.

The cinematic vision is further elevated by Santosh Sivan as cinematographer and A. R. Rahman composing the music, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Based on Asghar Wajahat's renowned play 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai', the film's narrative centres on an Indian Muslim family migrating to Pakistan during the Partition, only to find their allotted home occupied by an elderly Hindu woman. ‘Lahore 1947’ Title Change: Is Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Period Action Film Now ‘Batwara 1947’?.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, strategically coinciding with Partition Day. It is anticipated to clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2. Principal photography for the film commenced in February 2024 and concluded in October 2025, promising a meticulously crafted historical drama.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).