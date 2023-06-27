Ali Sethi has been owning the Twitter conversations ever since SatyPrem Ki Katha dropped the teaser of "Pasoori Nu" before the full song release on June 26. The song was a recreation of the Pakistani singer's global hit "Pasoori" that came merely a year before, and was such a sensation that it was even featured in the Disney+ series Ms Marvel. The Bollywood version of the song, sung by Arijit Singh and featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has however got negative reactions from viewers, saying it doesn't hold a candle to the original version. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song 'Pasoori Nu' is Out and As Expected, It Doesn't Hold a Candle to Ali Sethi’s Original!

While debate is raging furiously as to why Bollywood needs to remake songs and do a bad job at that, let's remind you that another song of Ali Sethi has transcended borders and entered Bollywood but they don't feel so frivolous as the "Pasoori" remake.

That song is the beautiful track"Chandni Raat", that was composed by Ali Sethi and Noah Georgeson, based on a ghazal by Saifuddin Saif with additional lyrics by Ali Sethi and Shakeel Sohail.

The song was prominently featured in Baai, Hansal Mehta's segment of Amazon Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love: Mumbai, that starred Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar and Zarina Wahab. Although the video featuring the song is not available on YouTube, viewers who have watched the segment say this song stood out in the story. Interestingly, even though "Chandni Raat" is mentioned in the end-credits of Baai, the song isn't featured in the series' jukebox. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Amazon Prime Anthology Series Has No Clear Winner But A Host Of Endearing Moments.

Watch the Trailer of Modern Love - Mumbai:

Interestingly, the Hansal Mehta segment of Modern Love: Mumbai is centred around a queer relationship, and Ali Sethi is openly gay, so the selection of "Chandni Raat" in the story gets a new layer altogether.

