It is the season of love. February and, thereby, Valentine’s Week is here. And while the romantics are all excitedly waiting for another reason to celebrate love, some are much more excited for the Anti-Valentine’s Week that follows from February 15. Love, as we all know, does not always get the happily ever after. And as we enter Valentine’s Week 2023 and inch closer to commemorating Valentine’s Day 2023 on February 14, those in the heart-break phase sure do need something to soothe their soul. And what better way to do that than with some classic Bollywood heartbreak songs? So to chime in on Valentine's Day 2023, here are the top five Aashiqui songs or Bollywood heartbreak songs that will soothe your heart! Lut Gaye: Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Adhoori Kahaani’ With His Runaway Bride Yukti Thareja, Crooned by Jubin Nautiyal Will Shatter Your Heart (Watch Video).

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

What do you get when Emraan Hashmi and Arijit Singh come together? An emotional rollercoaster. This title track from one of the most underrated tragedy movies will capture your heart and soul and help you get through the season of love while reminiscing your happy memories and the not-so-happy and incomplete end. Achha Sila Diya Music Video! Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi Star in a Heartbreaking Melody (Watch Teaser Video).

Dekhte Dekhte

When we say Sochta Hun, true heartbreak song lovers will remember the 26-minute classic number by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab. But Atif Aslam’s rendition of this classic for Batti Gul Meter Chalu does some justice to the classic while also opening the stuffing lyrics and genius music of Dekhte Dekhte to an all-new audience.

Tadap Tadap

Every 90s kid has pretended to have a heartbreak through Tadap Tadap. The lyrics, picturisation, and chords all play on the strings of our hearts and make us feel things we never imagined we could.

Ghar

Ghar is not your typical heartbreak song. But it is about capturing an emotional void we feel when we let go of a vital part of our life, whether it is your romantic love, a cherished friend or a family who passes away. Nothing captures the emotion of feeling lonely like Ghar.

Pardesi

For the sake of the “ashiq” in India, we had to mention either Raja Hindustaani’s Pardesi or Euphoria’s Maeri, and this song does capture the pain of heartbreak with beauty.

If you are soothing a broken heart this Valentine’s Day, we hope these songs help you get through this season of love and remind you that things will get better!

