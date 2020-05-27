Bhagyashree Reveals How Her Maine Pyar Kiya Co-Star Salman Khan Was Asked To ‘Catch And Smooch’ Her During A Photoshoot, Here's How He Reacted

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan had featured together in 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. Their crackling chemistry in the film had become the talk of the town. This Sooraj Barjatya directorial had marked Bhagyashree’s acting debut in Bollywood and it was the first film of Salman as a lead actor. This movie had emerged as a major critical and commercial success. Once again, this popular onscreen couple has topped the headlines and you’d be surprised to know the reason behind it. 5 Lesser Known Facts About Bhagyashree.

We all that Salman Khan has maintained the no-kissing on-screen policy until today. He has made clear that he is not open to do intimate scenes as his films are meant for a family audience. During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Bhagyashree revealed that how a popular photographer back then had asked Salman to ‘catch and smooch’ his co-star and it is his reaction that left her impressed.

Bhagyashree was quoted as saying, “There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her’.” This statement from the photographer undoubtedly left the actress shocked, but she revealed, how Salman Khan clearly refused to do it. Salman Khan Spreads COVID-19 Awareness The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' Way! (Watch Video).

Bhagyashree further mentioned, “All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree’. I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people.”

Although Bhagyashree gave up her career in films and decided to spend more time with her family, even today she is loved by fans. Bhagyashree rejected numerous Bollywood offers that she received after Maine Pyar Kiya, but actress was seen making appearances in some of the south films. Her upcoming project is the Tamil movie Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay.