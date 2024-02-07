Bhumi Pednekar is primed to deliver a chilling performance in the upcoming OTT film Bhakshak, based on true events. The gripping trailer sent shivers down social media spines, leaving audiences speechless. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film reportedly delves into the harrowing details of the Muzaffarpur Women's Shelter Case. From the evocative teaser to the intense trailer, each glimpse of the project has kept fans eagerly waiting. Bhakshak Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Bhumi Pednekar's Riveting Crime Drama (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of Bhakshak’s release scheduled on the streaming giant, let’s have a look at some key details about the movie below. Bhakshak: Bhumi Pednekar Plays an Investigative Journalist in Pulkit’s Film; Crime- Thriller To Stream on Netflix From February 9.

Cast - Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The movie also features Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava in key roles.

Plot - Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman journalist’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in bringing a heinous crime to light. The movie digs deep to save abused girls in a shelter home. Bhakshak Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Looks Impressive As Investigative Journalist Fighting for Child Safety in This Netflix Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Bhakshak Trailer:

Release Date - Bhakshak is not realeasing in theatres, but instead will premiere directly on Netflix from February 9.

Review - The reviews for Bhakshak are not yet out. LatestLY will update you’ll as and when the review of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is shared online.

