‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Congratulates Kangana Ranaut, Declares Film Tax-Free in State

Following the successful release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut continues to take the film’s message beyond the big screen through a nationwide initiative celebrating India’s unseen heroes. After receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and critics, the team travelled to Chandigarh for a special screening in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini. The event was dedicated to recognising frontline and public sector workers whose selfless contributions often go unnoticed. As part of the initiative, several real-life heroes from the healthcare and public service sectors were felicitated with the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata badge, honouring them as the true nation-builders who keep India moving forward every day.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been receiving a thunderous response from audiences and critics alike. Along with the film’s team, Kangana has been leading a nationwide campaign to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of public sector workers. After successfully taking the initiative to Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Delhi, Jodhpur and Jaipur, the campaign arrived in Chandigarh for a special screening attended by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut, Dr Jayantilal Gada Thank Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Dy CM Diya Kumari for Attending Special Screening.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event were Cabinet Minister Suman Saini, Cabinet Minister Vipul Goyal, Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, MLA Satpal Jamba, former Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Mayor of Panchkula Shyam Lal Bansal, ACS Health Sumita Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister Arun Gupta, ACS Sudhir Rajpal, Media Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Atri, and Political Advisor to the Chief Minister B.B. Bharti, among others.

During the event, Kangana Ranaut and Shri Nayab Singh Saini honoured real-life heroes who quietly hold India together in moments of crisis. The initiative recognises often-overlooked frontline workers—including nurses, ward boys, hospital watchmen, cleaners, security staff and support personnel—whose tireless service rarely makes headlines but remains vital to the functioning of the nation. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Film Title Inspired by PM Modi's Words, Says Kangana Ranaut.

Speaking at the special screening, Kangana says, "On behalf of the whole team of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to thank Hon’ble CM of Haryana; Nayab Singh Saini. We are also joined by a lot of doctors and healthcare and personnel, and it gives me immense happiness that they are here to watch the film with us. If doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers don’t watch this film, it is a missed opportunity for us.”

Hon’ble CM of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini said, “Such kind of movies are supposed to be watched, and we will be declaring Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as a tax-free film in the state. It makes us realise what our responsibilities are and how we take it on ourselves and move ahead. I would like to congratulate Kangana Ranaut and the whole cast and crew of the film.”

At the Chandigarh event, Kangana and Shri Nayab Singh Saini felicitated local heroes including Dr Ravindra Singh, Dr Harpinder Kaur, Mehak, Sandhya Kapoor, Shivani, Shashi, Gurjeet, Anjali and Balwan Singh.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and is distributed by Pen Marudhar.