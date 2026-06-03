‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Is the Story of Every Indian Who Works and Serves Others’: Dr Jayantilal Gada

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not a story about larger-than-life heroes—it is about ordinary Indians who found extraordinary courage when faced with an unimaginable crisis. Inspired by true events, the film recounts how nurses, ward boys and hospital staff came together to save more than 400 lives during a night of terror. With Kangana Ranaut leading the cast, the film shines a light on the unsung heroes who stood tall when their country needed them the most.

Speaking at the trailer launch, presenter and producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios recalled how quickly the team came on board after hearing the story. “Our association with Kangana has been amazing. I didn’t even realise when the making of the movie got over. We met in January and we are releasing in June. Director Manoj Tapadia narrated the story to me, and I don’t think we took more than 30 minutes to say yes and come onboard,” he said. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata': Kangana Ranaut Reveals How John Abraham Made the Film’s Title Possible.

Sharing a personal connection to the film’s theme, Gada revealed that before entering the film industry, he worked as a wedding photographer. He said the story resonated with him because it celebrates people whose contributions often go unnoticed. “The story of this film is related to all of us. I was also a wedding photographer before coming into the industry. The story is about every Indian who is working here. I am sure everyone will love it,” he said.

The producer also spoke about the importance of telling stories inspired by real events, saying such films often strike a deeper chord with audiences because they are rooted in reality. According to him, projects like *Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata* may not fit the template of conventional commercial cinema, but their emotional honesty is what makes them special. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Brave Nurse Risks It All To Save Lives During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (Watch Video).

“Movies based on real-life stories have more chance of reaching a bigger audience because people connect with such stories. When we discuss them in production, these films are often considered small because they are different from the usual commercial films. The scale and numbers may be different, but these kinds of movies cannot be given a commercial angle because then they lose their essence,” he said.

Gada also praised Kangana Ranaut's performance in the film, calling it one of the most distinctive roles of her career. “You’ll know the work that Kangana Ranaut has put into the film once you watch it. Whatever roles she has played so far, this one is very different,” he said.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, *Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata* features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. Together, they bring to life the stories of people who form the invisible backbone of society and whose courage often remains uncelebrated.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), *Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata* is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar, while its music is available under Zee Music.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.