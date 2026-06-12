‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Intense, Gripping Performance Anchors Edge-of-the-Seat 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Thriller

The cinematic retellings of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks often focus heavily on frontline combat, but a new film shifts the spotlight to a different kind of survival story. The survival drama Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata focuses on the medical staff and nurses who risked their lives to protect vulnerable hospital patients during the siege. Fronted by Kangana Ranaut, the movie delivers a tense and riveting human drama built on atmospheric tension rather than high-octane action. Kangana Ranaut Calls Nursing ‘Most Sexualised Profession’ Ahead of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Release – Here’s Why.

What Is ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ About?

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks, the narrative centres on a real-life-inspired ordeal inside a Mumbai hospital overrun by armed terrorists. With security backups unavailable, the responsibility of keeping hundreds of helpless patients safe falls entirely on the shoulders of the internal medical staff.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’:

At the heart of this crisis is a senior nurse (played by Kangana Ranaut) tasked with maintaining calm, managing terrified coworkers, and hiding patients in locked wards. Rather than relying on standard action-heavy tropes, the screenplay focuses on the psychological strain and sheer endurance required to survive containment while heavily armed attackers roam the hallways.

What Works

The primary strength of the film is its commitment to a grounded approach and its focus on ordinary human resilience. The director largely resists the urge to rely on excessive graphic bloodshed or trauma-inducing shock value. Instead, the horror of the night is built through claustrophobia, low-intensity panic, and the silent courage of the healthcare staff.

Kangana Ranaut delivers an intensely composed performance, deliberately stepping away from larger-than-life heroics to show authentic vulnerability. Her portrayal captures both the deep fear of the situation and the quiet determination required to keep her patients safe. The supporting actors playing the fellow nurses and hospital workers also put in solid work, grounding the character dynamics in realistic workplace camaraderie before the siege begins.

What Doesn't Work

While the film is a sincere tribute to unsung heroes, it occasionally stumbles under its own narrative weight. In an effort to maximise the impact of the lead performance, the script sometimes over-focuses on Ranaut’s character, making her feel like an idealised saviour while leaving less room for a broader perspective of the hospital staff's collective effort.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Title Track:

The pacing in the second half also exhibits minor flaws, with a few emotional confrontations and survival sequences feeling stretched and repetitive. Furthermore, despite its focus on ordinary people, the film occasionally falls back on familiar genre clichés and overly scripted dialogue that can briefly undercut the organic tension of the situation. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’: Kangana Ranaut in Jodhpur for Film Premiere, Lauds Economic Progress.

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ - Final Verdict

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not a typical, high-octane action film about the Mumbai attacks, but it succeeds in providing a tense and emotionally resonant look at an overlooked perspective of the tragedy. By honouring the quiet bravery of nurses and medical workers under siege, it stands out as a meaningful human drama.

Rating: 3.5

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).