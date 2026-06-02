‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Promotions: Marathi Actress Smita Tambe Shares Emotional Story About Nurse Who Healed Her

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a story about the people who rise to the occasion when the situation demands, and yet are often overlooked. The film is a tribute to those ordinary individuals who decide to become extraordinary when it matters the most. While the film shines a light on these everyday heroes, actor Smita Tambe recently spoke about a phase of her life that could have changed the fate forever. During a candid conversation with co-stars Kagana Ranaut and Girija Oak, the actor opened up about the challenging 18-months of regular and painful visits to the hospital.

Recalling those days, Tambe said, “For 18 months, I was in the hospital — on and off. During that time, there was a nurse named Sugandha in Suvidha Hospital.” And what did that nurse do?, Tambe shared, “She always came in the mornings at 8:00 am. She used to come in, and I was in my own pain, but I realized she was actually healing me.”

Tambe shared that at a time when she had to take over 5 injections every day, this nurse would sing Marathi songs while attending to her. “She would come and sing a song, a Marathi song, and she used to give me injections and the saline. However, she made the process normal for me,” Tambe explained.

While everyone else would come and ask whether Tambe’s leg would be alright, Sugandha was the only one who said that she could dance really well, again. “The doctor had said that her leg might be half an inch shorter. So my mother was worried whether I would be able to dance or not. But after a month and a half of everything, I felt like this nurse wasn't interested in me at all. All the other doctors come and ask nicely. She just had a different song every day. But after 1 and 1/2 months, she said, 'Mast Nachnar tu (You will dance very nicely)'.”

Tambe says those very lines shifted something inside of her and gave her the much-needed push in life. “That word, that sentence, gave me confidence. During that time my parents and everyone was still thinking that this girl will limp, and that this girl will not be able to dance. But that one person who says, you'd dance well, I feel that it is very important. And it is not a part of their job, actually it is not their job,” Tambe shared, as she fondly remembers Nurse Sugandha from Suvidha Hosital.

One such heart-touching story is about to be unfolded in the cinemas with the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Kangana Ranaut stars as the lead in the film alongside Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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