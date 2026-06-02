‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Trailer: Kangana Ranaut As Brave Nurse Risks It All To Save Lives During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks (Watch Video)

The trailer of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled today, offering a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events where ordinary people rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror. Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation’s quiet saviours when it mattered most. ‘Mothers Expected to Do Everything’: Kangana Ranaut Talks About Challenges Faced by Working Women, Calls for Child-Friendly Workplaces (Watch Video).

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Trailer Out!

Set largely within the charged confines of a hospital, the trailer establishes a gripping contrast between chaos outside and courage within. As fear tightens its grip on the city, it is the hospital staff, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’:

Kangana Ranaut plays a staff nurse—an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed. At home, she isn’t taken seriously; at work, she is sometimes dismissed by patients. Yet when terror strikes, it is her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity that become a lifeline for hundreds. The trailer traces her quiet transformation from an overlooked caregiver to a pillar of strength, reinforcing the film’s core idea—that heroism does not announce itself; it simply shows up.

One of the most striking moments in the trailer sees the nurses revisiting the oath they once took—to serve, to show compassion, and to protect humanity. In the throes of terror, they choose duty over fear, empathy over self-preservation, and love over chaos. These scenes lend the film its emotional gravitas, turning hospital corridors into spaces of resistance, resilience, and hope.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut said, “So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot. The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take… all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds. These nurses and ward boys did not see themselves as heroes; they simply believed that their duty was bigger than their fear. That belief saved lives. And that's the essence of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.”

Presenter and producer Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) said, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about common people who rose to unusual and terrifying circumstances. When we were developing this story, what moved us the most was the courage of nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who chose duty over fear. These are people we see every day, often without noticing them, yet their absence would bring the entire system to a halt. This film is our humble tribute to those invisible heroes who, in moments of terror, protected humanity with compassion, responsibility and love. We felt it was important to tell this story with same responsibility and love. "

Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film adopts a restrained, human-first approach, allowing the bravery of its characters to speak for itself. Speaking about his vision, director and writer Manoj Tapadia shared, “I didn’t want to make a film about heroism as spectacle. I wanted to make a film about courage as duty. Setting the story inside a hospital allowed us to explore what happens when fear walks in, but leaving is not an option. These nurses and staff members are not trained to fight terror—they are trained to save lives. In the worst moments, they go back to the oath they once took: to serve, to heal, and to protect humanity. That resolve, that compassion under pressure, is what Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stands for.”

Besides Kangana Ranaut, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan each portraying characters who reflect the invisible backbone of society. Kangana Ranaut Defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2026 Look Amid Trolling, Says ‘She Is Not Here To Please You’ (View Post).

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be distributed by Pen Marudhar and songs are available with Zee Music. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.