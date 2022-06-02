Pooja Hegde, who was rumoured to be playing the female lead opposite Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, has dropped out. According to Telugu sources, the Radhe Shyam actress has opted out of the biggie, because it has been postponed, and she cannot plan her dates with ambiguity. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde & Helly Shah Raise The Temperature At The Film Festival.

Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar of Gabbar Singh fame, is in the works for Pawan Kalyan, who is yet to complete his other long-awaited projects (Hari Hara Veera Mallu).

It's risky for a rising star like Pooja Hegde to give her dates without first getting confirmation on her working schedules, as she might miss out on other opportunities. KK Dies at 53: Pawan Kalyan Expresses His Shock Over the Untimely Demise of Iconic Bollywood Singer.

The Beast actress is currently filming her next film with Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja has also bagged an offer to appear in Mahesh Babu's next, under the direction of Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo fame Trivikram Srinivas.

