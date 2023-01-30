It's already a well-known fact that Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial venture, Bholaa 3D, is an official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, starring Karthi in the lead. However, the teasers have shown that Devgn is taking some fascinating detours with the source material, especially with the lead character and the making, even if the plot thread remains the same. And not just that, if the reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn is making a cinematic universe out of Bholaa, but once again, not going the Lokesh Kanagaraj way. And what's more, Ajay could have even shown us a glimpse of the next chapter of his Bholaa Cinematic Universe in one of the teasers. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares Video From the Sets of His Upcoming Film for Fans on New Year 2023 – WATCH.

So how is Ajay taking a detour from Lokesh Cinematic Universe that was established last year with Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram? For one, it looks like Devgn is taking inspiration from another Lokesh film that the director was planning to do with his 'Rolex' actor Suriya. How, you ask... Read ahead... before that watch both the teasers of Bholaa...

Okay, getting back to our story... There were reports that Abhishek Bachchan is part of Bholaa, having a small cameo in the film, which came about when the actor was spotted during the shoot of the film in Benares. Then there is this shot in the teaser...

... that has lead fans to believe that it is Abhishek Bachchan's 'iron' hands. TBH, we thought it was a skeletal hand! Anyway, what's interesting is that Lokesh wanted to do a movie with Suriya called Irumbu Kaai Maayavi. The project has been five years in the making and is said to be inspired by the comic series, The Steel Claw, where the protagonist has one of his hands replaced by a steel appendage which turns him into a superhero vigilante. However, both the actor and the director got busy with other projects, though the interest in the project keeps getting reviving. Ajay Devgn Promises Power-packed Action in 'Bholaa' Second Teaser.

But it looks like Devgn is beating them to it first, as certain fans want to believe. Like this one below:

SHOCKING🚨🚨🚨 Looks like, #IrumbuKaiMaayavi will be a character in Ajay Devgan's #Bholaa 👀 Anna @Suriya_offl,pls don't let projects get out of our hands. Ravi's scifi,IKM,#Rolex, #VaadiVaasal Kaakka Kaakka2, #Velpari We want them all😔 Time to change the gear?#Suriya42 #Suriya pic.twitter.com/Ds57JR3Vha — That one depressed nibba with nomore valithaangumV (@Itsthatsadguy) January 25, 2023

The 'Sherlock' (it's a praise TBH) seems to have made their deduction based on the costume worn by the character in the teaser, and that of Abhishek taken from the shoot pics. There are others who are also curious if Ajay is borrowing Irumbu Kaai Maayavi for Bholaa.

Nee ena da kaithi a eduka sonna irumbu kai maayavi a eduthu vechiruka ...@ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/AfV5stbLo9 — மாறா ♡ (@a__tweets) January 24, 2023

Do you think they are trying to introduce 'Steel Claw' in the movie? Lokesh wanted to adapt that in the name of 'Irumbu kai maayavi' starring Suriya and this was way before Kaithi. pic.twitter.com/od8gENwn1F — Critical Thinker (@Critcal_Thinker) January 24, 2023

During the teaser launch, Ajay Devgn had said, "It (Bholaa) is planned as a franchise. When you see the film there is a surprise element at the end, which you will realize that move into part two or a franchise." So is Abhishek Bachchan's 'Steel Claw' the 'surprise element' in what we presume is to be shown in the post-credit scene of Bholaa? Well, Ajay will be answering that when Bholaa arrives in 3D on March 30.

