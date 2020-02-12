Bhoot Song Channa Ve: Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's Romance Is at Its Peak But a Tragedy Awaits (Watch Video)

Channa Ve (Photo Credits: YouTube)

After impressing fans with a few posters, teasers and a kick-ass trailer, the makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship just dropped the first song from the flick. The romantic melody is titled as 'Channa Ve' and is crooned by Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral. The film has lots of hopes attached to it and fans have already given a thumbs up to the horrifying trailer. Talking about the song, the makers kept the timings in mind and have released it just a day before the Valentines Day. Bhoot Trailer Funny Memes Go Viral as Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Fails to Impress Netizens, 'Ye Tumhara Hallucination Hai' Dialogue Sparks Meme-Fest.

Elaborating on it, 'Channa Ve' is a fresh pyaar-bhara change and has nothing scary to it, as we saw it in the trailer. The song showcases the 'happily married' phase of the leads, Kaushal and Pednekar before they get hit by a tragedy. In a nutshell, 'Channa Ve' features Vicky remembering the good times he spent with his family and wife, who seems to be no more with him, as hinted by the musical piece. FYI, the beautiful lyrics of the song is penned by Akhil Sachdeva. Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship New Promo: Vicky Kaushal Gets A Spooky Call From Beyond The Grave (Watch Video).

Check Out The First Song From Bhoot Below:

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is helmed by debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan. Earlier, fans had slammed the film's creative as one of the posters which featured Vicky Kaushal looked similar to that of a Malayalam film, Jallikattu. Bhoot is set to hit the silverscreen on February 21, 2020. Stay tuned!